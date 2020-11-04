Pups dressed for the occasion

Three Roads Brewing in Farmville held its Pints for Pups event Saturday, Oct. 31, to benefit the Southside SPCA. The event included a costume contest for pets and humans. The Wagner family, of Farmville, is accompanied by their costumed pets, which are, from left, Rae, a Pitbull mix dressed as a taco, and Luna, a Shepherd mix dressed up as chicken and waffles. The Wagners are, from left, Samuel, Brittney, Matthew and Elijah.