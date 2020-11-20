Lillian G. Adams, 88 of Powhatan, passed away Nov. 16, at home surrounded by her family. She was born May 19,1932 in Buckingham, to Bly and Elizabeth Gutherie and married Franklin Adams of Cumberland in 1954. She graduated from Longwood College in 1954 where she received a B.S. Degree in Business Education. In 1975, she received a Masters of Education Degree in Elementary Education. She retired from Chesterfield County Public Schools with 28 years of service. She most enjoyed family and was a very giving wife and mother. Her hobbies were crocheting and collecting antiques. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Diane and Keith Roberts of Powhatan; son and daughter-in-law, Franklin and Nancy Adams of Powhatan; son, Rob Adams of Raleigh, North Carolina; two grandsons, James Atkinson, Jr. (Jamie) and wife Gwen of Greenfield, Indiana and Franklin Adams, III (Trae) and wife Rachel, of Midlothian; four great grandchildren, Jack, Coleman, Eva Atkinson and James Adams. A private service will be held in Buckingham County at the Salem United Methodist Church, 2160 Ca Ira Road, Cumberland, VA 23040. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com