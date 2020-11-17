Letter – Coverage of gold issue is appreciated
To The Editor:
Gratitude for Alexa (Massey) and The (Farmville) Herald for covering the open-pit gold mining threat here in Buckingham.
As we the people learn about the probable impacts to the water, beginning here and extending downstream along the James River, we’re alarmed at the lack of notification to commonwealth residents.
Thank you for helping to spread the news. We hope for widespread coverage of the Buckingham meetings. The joint work session held Monday, Nov. 16 can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=muUiDGCTbPk
Kenda Hanuman
Buckingham
