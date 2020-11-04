Legislation sponsored to help seniors with timely medical care

I hope that you all had a productive and safe week. It is my pleasure to provide you with an update on my work in Congress.

This week, I joined a bipartisan majority in the House of Representatives in sending a letter to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Alex Azar expressing concerns over recent changes to the Provider Relief Fund (PRF). The PRF has proven to be a critical lifeline for health care providers throughout the pandemic, and I look forward to working with HHS to ensure that our hospitals have all of the resources they need as they continue to serve our most vulnerable communities.

On Wednesday, Oct. 28, I co-sponsored the Improving Seniors’ Timely Access to Care Act, which would protect American seniors from delays in medical services. COVID-19 has amplified the need to treat high-risk patients in an efficient manner, and this bill will go a long way to expedite care for our elderly and improve transparency for health care providers and patients alike.

Lastly, as many of you know, one month ago the China Task Force (CTF) released its comprehensive plan to confront the generational threat posed by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). I have been working to address the threat of the CCP throughout my time in Congress, and I am proud to see so much of my policy work put forward in these recommendations.

Many of the provisions in the CTF Final Report have already made progress in the House.

DENVER RIGGLEMAN represents Buckingham, Cumberland and Prince Edward in the U.S. House of Representatives. He can be reached by visiting https://riggleman.house.gov/ or by phone at (434) 973-9631.