November 11, 2020

Kickin’ Country is looking good

By Staff Report

Published 6:00 am Wednesday, November 11, 2020

The Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to present WVHL, 92.9 Kickin’ Country with the November Looking Our Best Award. WVHL made improvements to their building, including new paint, updated logo, new landscaping and more. Pictured are, from left, Sinclair Brydon, Rachel Pearlman, Cam Patterson, Richard LeSueur, Bobby Huskey, Peggy Love, Steve Wall, Larry Armes, Mickey Jennings, Anne Tyler Paulek, Kerry Mossler and Joy Stump. (Send “Way to Go!” photos with a description and names to WayToGo@FarmvilleHerald.com.)

