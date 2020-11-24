Joanne L. Macleay

On Tuesday, Nov.10, heaven claimed another angel. Joanne Leckert Macleay passed away at home with family at her bedside. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Aubyne Leckert, and her husband, Murdo Lachlan “Lucky” Macleay. She leaves three sons: Kevin, Andy (Eileen) and Scott (Jani), granddaughters Savannah, Bethany, Alex, Andrea, Meghan, Grace and 1 grandson, Drew. This happy group loved their “grandma” and spent lots of time with her at the “farm”. She also leaves two sisters, Mary Ellen Jamison and Marion Burton, and many nieces and nephews. Joanne spent most of her young years in Northern Virginia, where she attended newly opened JEB Stuart High School in Falls Church, and was in the first graduating class in 1961. She and Lucky married in 1962, and raised a family as her husband was in the DC Fire Department. She worked as a travel agent in the 80’s and her and Lucky got to travel numerous places abroad. Upon Lucky’s retirement, they moved to Cartersville, where Joanne joined many local organizations, including Women’s Club, Garden Club, local Library, St. James Church, Cartersville Rescue Squad, where she met many wonderful women whose friendship she enjoyed for years. Joanne was a very active volunteer and served on the board of most of the organizations she was a member of. She was team captain for Relay for Life and who can forget the Friday Coffee Club in the country. We will miss so much about her and are grateful for the years we shared. Services for Joanne will be at a later date when the Covid-19 pandemic allows. Donations can be made to Cartersville Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 15, Cartersville, VA 23027.