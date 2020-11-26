Highway work scheduled
Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures planned; however, work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.
District-wide activities:
Crews will perform various construction/maintenance activities throughout the district using the best practices of social distancing. Activities include, but are not limited to bridge and guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, surface/shoulder work, work orders, pavement messaging, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.
Work at specific locations (by county):
Buckingham County:
• Route 664 (660-737) –Emergency pipe repairs Nov. 4 to Jan. 29. Detour 660 and 737.
• Note districtwide activities.
Charlotte County:
• Note districtwide activities.
Cumberland County:
• Note districtwide activities.
Prince Edward County:
• Route 15 S – Crew will mow.
• Route 625 (672 – 625) – Emergency pipe replacement from Nov. 2 to Jan. 30.
• Route 690 (652-651) – Emergency pipe replacement from Nov. 17 to Jan. 29.
• Note districtwide activities.
Christmas cheer amid a pandemic
Restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic may have ramped up, but groups in the area have still managed to organize... read more