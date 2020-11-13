Happy birthdays and church updates noted

Buckingham Christian Fellowship Association due to COVID-19 restrictions has canceled its Christmas banquet. The group looks forward to starting the new year in January with the membership drive and dues for 2021.

Buckingham Baptist Church located in the Gold Hill Area of New Canton would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who purchased stew and volunteered Saturday, Oct. 31, to raise funds for the youth department. The stew was a sellout. A special thanks to stew master Stan.

Happy birthday wishes go out to the following people: Frankie Branham of Cumberland on Friday, Nov. 13, Barbara Kritzer of Fork Union on Sunday, Nov. 15, Kathleen Speas of Farmville, Tuesday, Nov. 17.

Victory Baptist Church, located at 4339 Salem Road Spout Springs, is now hosting inside services only at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday until further notice. There will be no Sunday school at this time. Pastor Jeff Worley and the entire congregation cordially invites all to attend. For further information contact Worley at (434) 942-4652 or on his home phone at (434) 283-4657.

Cedar Baptist Church, located at 3932 Bell Road in Dillwyn, will host drive-in parking lot services Sunday, Nov. 15, at 10 a.m. and also at 11:15 a.m. There will be in-house services. Masks are required for the in-house services. All those planning to attend the service will drive into the parking lot and are to remain in their cars throughout the duration of the service having no contact with individuals while there and must leave following the service. Thanks for your cooperation.

Mike Boyles of Cumberland and his friend Jan Varnier of Richmond visited in our home last Sunday. A nice visit was noted.

Buckingham Baptist Church, located at 24234 North James Madison Highway in the Goldhill Area of New Canton, will host an in-house service every Sunday at 11 a.m. until further notice. Social distancing and masks are required. Families must sit together.

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee will host its regular monthly meeting Sunday, Dec. 13, at 3 p.m. at the Cumberland Community Center located at 45 South and Davenport Road in Cumberland. Attendees may join in person or by phone.

Contact Barry Miles at (804) 492-5806 to receive phone instructions if you are not planning to be there in person. The purpose of these meetings is to inform Cumberland County residents and surrounding counties about the serious impact this mega landfill will have on residents in the area and provide the most current update.

Our prayers and best wishes for a continued speedy recovery is sent out this week to all those sick and shut in everywhere.

ANNIE MAY MILES is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.