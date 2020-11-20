Goldie Lee Wallace, 90 of Farmville and Tappahannock, passed away on Nov. 20. She was an LPN at Southside Community Hospital, and loved her patients and co-workers. She enjoyed life and loved her family. Spending time with her husband and grandson brought her great joy. As a member of Farmville Baptist Church, she served her Lord and her community. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles H. “Buck” Wallace, Jr. She is survived by one daughter, Wanda W. Durham and husband, William F., of Tappahannock; one son, D. Wayne Wallace and wife, Carol; one grandson, Joshua Blake Wallace; one step-grandson, Clayton Jamerson of Rice; one living brother, Dale J. Lowe, of Prospect; two nieces, and six nephews. A graveside service was held on Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 1 p.m. at Westview Cemetery, Farmville, Virginia. The family received friends from 12 p.m. -1 p.m. at the cemetery before the service. Faulkner Funeral Homes, Marks-Bristow Chapel, Tappahannock, VA is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.