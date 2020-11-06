God is what our country needs

I’m John Moxley and I approve this message.

I am writing before the presidential election. Hopefully by the time you read this, a result has been declared.

Let’s pray that there is not a situation that happened 20 years ago that led to over a month delay for the results to be declared. My prayer is that we have a peaceful transfer of power as the founders of our country have worked so hard to make that a possibility, reality and envy of most countries.

The people of the United States face the difficult task of coming together after a hard-fought and divisive campaign season, which began almost the moment the last election ended. Whether your preferred candidate won or lost, you may be wondering, what now?

Now is the time to come together in unity and work together. I hope that sane voices of reason will encourage our response to do that. It is curious that speculations regarding protests and uprisings regardless of who wins were reported weeks ago. It makes one suspicious about the intent of such news. And it makes me tremendously sad of the prospect that we would become a country where that is commonplace after every election. That these “peaceful protests” would become the “new normal.”

Our nation has so many problems that need solving. Even more important are the spiritual needs of our country. Whether we are rich or poor, without Jesus Christ we are most desperately in need, the poorest of the poor. We cannot ignore His hand and His supreme authority. We all need God’s help and direction. It is my prayer that we will truly be “one nation under God.” As the nation responds to the results, here are some biblical perspectives:

It’s easy to focus on the flaws and the sins of the nation’s politicians. But God’s Word instructs us to take a hard look at our own sins. (Matthew 7:3).

First of all, then, I urge that supplications, prayers, intercessions, and thanksgivings be made for all people, for kings and all who are in high positions, that we may lead a peaceful and quiet life, godly and dignified in every way. This is good, and it is pleasing in the sight of God our Savior, who desires all people to be saved and to come to the knowledge of the truth. (1 Timothy 2:1-4)

“God reigns over the nations; God sits on his holy throne” (Psalm 47:8)).

Nations and kingdoms on earth appear and disappear throughout history. But God’s Kingdom is everlasting. The news headlines may have you feeling uneasy, but God was in control before the votes were in, and God is still in control now. No matter who is in the Oval Office, God is still on His throne. My hope is in God. God is what our country needs. “And now, O Lord, for what do I wait? My hope is in you” (Psalm 39:7).

REV. JOHN MOXLEY can be reached at Jmoxley1@ juno.com.