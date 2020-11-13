Fowlkes celebrate 70th anniversary

James W. “Billy-Pop” Fowlkes and Charlean Owen Fowlkes of Burkeville married on November 18, 1950 and celebrate 70 years of marriage this month.

They married in Burkeville at the home of Charlean’s parents, Damron C. and Bertha K. Owen. Billy is the son of James H. and Mabel E. Fowlkes.

For the duration of their marriage they have resided in and been active members of the Burkeville community, Billy as a mailman and tobacco farmer, Charlean as a postal clerk and home keeper. They are faithful and beloved members of Bagby Memorial Baptist Church. They have four children: Donald J. (Debbie), David W. (Melinda), Martha L., and Glenn O.; seven grandchildren: Brian D. Fowlkes (Diane), Jenna F. Smith (Jason), Suzanne F. Towler (Toby), Daniel J. Fowlkes (Christina), Kathryn F. Frank (Josh), Stuart W. Fowlkes (Jena), and Leanne O. Fowlkes; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Life is quieter now during the pandemic, but Billy continues to raise his garden, which they generously share with the community, while Charlean continues to love to read and color.

Billy has never met a person he didn’t know, and Charlean has never said an untoward word about anyone. They are generous and caring friends to many and possess among them volumes of local oral history. While we can’t celebrate them at this time the way we’d like, they would love to receive a card (2114 Orchard Rd, Burkeville, VA 23922) or a call.