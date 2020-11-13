Flood closes businesses, damages others

Some businesses were closed Friday morning and others were dealing with the aftermath of water damage as a result of extensive flooding seen in Farmville Thursday night, Nov. 13.

Green Front Furniture President Den Cralle said Friday the majority of the flooding seen at Green Front occurred in the basement of Building 10.

Cralle said the basement houses outdoor furniture, the items affected can likely be hosed off.

“We still might do some sort of sale next week I’m sure,” he added.

The basements of Buildings 8 and 9 took minimal damages due to an approximate two inches of flooding as well, Calle said.

Green Front was open Friday with the exclusion of Building 10. Cralle said levels 1-3 of the building would likely be open Saturday, although the basement would remain closed until determined safe to reopen.

“In ‘96 there was hurricane Fran,” he said. “I think this was a little bit less, so I know that Green Front got through before and we can definitely get through it again.”

The Macado’s restaurant in Farmville was closed Friday due to flooding seen around East Third Street. Restaurant Manager Sam Andrews said while there were no damages to report, it was unclear when the restaurant would be able to reopen.

Farmville Town Manager Scott Davis said Friday morning that the north end of town had been the most affected by the flood waters, particularly East Third Street and Second Street between South Street and South Virginia Street below the DMV, as well as all of the area adjacent to the river from Mill Street to Plank Road, River Road, and the trail system near Buffalo Creek.

He said the town was also aware Friday of flooding in the Mill Room on Mill Street.

Davis said the town is still assessing the full damages of the flooding and likely wouldn’t be able to complete its assessment until the water recedes further.

Cumberland County Administrator Don Unmussig said Friday morning with the exception of areas closest to the Appomattox the county had been spared of much of the flooding damage seen elsewhere.

Buckingham County Emergency Management Coordinator Cody Davis said Friday the county had seen a number of roadway closures and driveway washouts at a few private residences as a result of Thursday’s rain, although county businesses appeared to be unaffected.