Estimated 25% of registered voters have already cast ballots

Many Prince Edward County voters took advantage of their last opportunities to vote early in person in the 2020 general election this weekend at the Prince Edward County Courthouse.

With about an hour left to vote Saturday, Oct. 31, a total of 259 county residents had voted for the day, including Sarah Spillar, of Farmville, pictured. On Friday, Oct. 30, a total of 305 county residents voted.

The in-person early voting period began Sept. 18, and until Friday, the greatest turnout on any given day in Prince Edward had been 153. An election official estimated Saturday that about a fourth of the county’s registered voters have already cast their ballots, either through in-person early voting or mail-in voting.