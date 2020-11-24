Christmas Mother holds toy drop off

The Prince Edward Christmas Mother (PECM) held a toy donation drop off on Saturday, Nov. 21, at the Farmville Farmers Market. Pictured are, from left, Greg Huff, Elizabeth Griles, and PECM President Lauren Showalter. The PECM organization is a product of three other moms and Showalter joining together several years ago with the desire to do something for the community. “The best part about Christmas Mother is that the folks get to pick what their child likes,” Showalter said. “We don’t package it and then just give them to them and just hope for the best. We want them to shop for their kids, so we want to stay true to that as much as possible.”