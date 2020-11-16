Chilly weather will be here Tuesday

Well, last week’s weather was a bit exciting wasn’t it? Let’s see if we can do a bit better this week.

According to our friends at the National Weather Center in Wakefield, we should expect a cold front to push through the area Tuesday bringing cooler temperatures and breezy conditions. The cooler temperatures will remain in the area until Friday when things are expected to warm up a bit.

As far as precipitation, we are looking clear through next weekend.

Today, we should see a high of 59 degrees with some breezes. Expect a low of 36 Monday night.

The cold front will push the nighttime temps below freezing Tuesday and Wednesday. A low temperature of 25 is expected for Tuesday night followed by a chilly 24 degrees Wednesday night.

Next weekend is looking like another pleasant fall weekend. Saturday’s high in Farmville will be 69 degrees.