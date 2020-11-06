Changes to Christmas Mother program

The Cumberland Christmas Mother has some changes and updates for this year’s event.

The distribution day will be held via drive thru Wednesday, Dec. 16. Recipients will be contacted and scheduled. The alternate date, in case of weather, is Friday, Dec. 18.

The traditional angels that are available will not be distributed this year. Instead, the following items are listed for those wishing to donate: boys and girls outfits size 6-14, board games, Barbies, footballs, Hot Wheels, craft kits, Playdough, action figures.

Gift donations can be brought to 71 Community Center Drive in Cumberland. Financial donations can be sent to Cumberland Christmas Mother P.O. Box 33, Cumberland, VA. 23040.

Senior citizens who applied will be contacted and scheduled for picking up the annual senior gift bags.

Be reminded that Bear Creek Lakes Annual Lights at the Lake will be held the weekends of December 4-6 and December 11-13. A new toy donation is requested for entry.

Even with the impact of COVID-19, the Christmas Mother Committee is still excited to serve the children, families and senior adults of Cumberland County and is looking forward to our upcoming Christmas season.