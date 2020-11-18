Chamber to offer Leadership Farmville

The Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce is preparing to host Leadership Farmville in 2021.

Leadership Farmville, sponsored by the Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce, has been in existence for nearly two decades to help develop the next generation of local leaders who understand the issues impacting the community and are committed to helping bring about change using their professional and civic involvement.

Many community leaders consider the Leadership Farmville program as an opportunity that helped to nurture their community involvement.

This year’s Leadership Farmville program will run January -May 2021 with five sessions devoted to subjects that affect community growth and quality of life, including governmental operations, leadership, education, economic development and community service.

“We are so excited to be able to offer Leadership Farmville 2021. This program was created to encourage the growth of an expanding pool of people who will be leaders in their workplace and community. Leadership Farmville aims to help participants develop their own leadership potential, unite community residents and explain the relationship our community has with the region, state and federal government. We are looking forward to a fantastic new class,” Anne Tyler Paulek, executive director of the Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce said.

Past participants have emphasized the program has helped them learn to make a difference, given them resources and opportunities to be actively involved in the community, and offered them knowledge about Farmville government, services and activities.

Participants will be divided into groups. Each group develops a project to improve the community. Many of the projects are implemented and have far-reaching effects. For example, the Summer Film Series at Crute Stage was born from a Leadership Farmville project.

To learn more about the program contact the Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce at director@farmvilleareachamber.org or call (434) 392-3939.

Applications for the 2021 Leadership Farmville class are open now with an application deadline of Dec. 15. The opening session will take place at the Robert Russa Moton Museum January 21. Graduation will be held at Hampden-Sydney College May 13.

The chamber will host five virtual sessions in between- (2/11, 2/25, 3/18, 4/8, 4/22. 5/13). Tuition for Leadership Farmville is $150.