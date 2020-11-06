Buckingham County High School honor roll
Buckingham County High School has announced its honor roll students for the first nine-week grading period.
NINTH GRADE
*Austyn Allen, Arturro Anderson, *Morgan Ballowe, *Sidney Brewster, *Caroline Browning, Jacob Carter, Brandon Crews, *Caroline Cummings, Benjamin Dorrier, Michael Dowse, Elinora Dunn, Demorris Eubanks, Adison Falvella, James Falvella, Sawyer Furlong, *Gabrielle Gunter, Justin Gunter, Brennan Herndon, Crista Hunt, *D’Andrea Hurt, Kimora Johnson,*Liberty Johnson, Zataria Johnson, Hailee Jones, Noah Jones, *Ethan Martin, Zaivyon Maxey, *Sean Metzger, Katelyn Miller, Laura Miller, Morghan Moody, *Sadie Mullins, *Sydney Oliver, *Amiah Porter, *Logan Ragland, China Richards, *David Ripley, Jonathan Rivers, Erin Rush, Diana Sanchez, *Hannah Savage, Niessa Sims, Elizabeth Smith, Colby White, Tiana White and Emmalee Woods.
TENTH GRADE
*Courtney Agee, *Camden Allen, Eli Bryant, Joseph Crews, Jordan Dorrier, Abigail Dowdy, Karma Gaydon, Joshua Goodman,*ShaDiamond Gregory, *Mikale Harris, Veronica Houchens, *Brandon Johnson, *Kyra Johnson, *Malaysia Maxey, *Devon Maynard, *Gwyenth Mitchell, Devin Monroe, *James Motley, Jacob Palmore, Christopher Perkins, William Powers, Austin Rawson-Britt, Amari Rose, Emari Ross, *Magdeline Rumsey, *Haley Short, *Emma Staton, Justice Steger, Zoee Stinson, Lauren Stone, *Hayden Talbott, Floyd Terry, Olivia Trainum, Javon Tutwyler, *Kaley Vallejo, Alexander Vaughan, *Marissa Wilson, *Chance Woodson and *Albert Yeung.
ELEVENTH -GRADE
Natalie Aldridge, Deion Anderson, *Jaylen Anderson, Cole Auten,*Alana Ballowe, Faith Biggers, Nevaeh Booker, Shawn Browning, Abigail Burgess, *Cadence Campbell, *Nikia Chambers, Cody Cummings, Hannah Davis, Skylar Davis, *Elizabeth Dunkum, Aliyah Fitzgerald, Cooper Fraser, Parker Furlong, Ashanti Hall, Kaitlyn Hucks, Wayne Jones, *Eliza Ragland, Lauren Randolph, Braedyn Schaeffer, *Emily Seay, Madison Shumaker, Amber Smith, Trenton Snoddy, Drew Toney, Samuel Trimble, *Uzziel Vea-Linares, *Tyra Veney, *Minnie Wallace, Chandler Watson, *Tanner Wise, Jabria Withey, *Dalante Woodson and Abigail Yancey.
TWELFTH GRADE
Melvin Anderson, Destinee Baker, Rachel Bardon, Connor Bohanon,*Quindasha Booker, Kaylee Burnley, Mariah Chambers, Matthew Davis, Talayshia Glover, Jaheim Gregory, Adashia Hurt,*Mariah Hutcherson, Davion Jackson, Cody Johnson, Richard Jones, Mattie Kitchen, Olivia Maxey, Christin Midkiff,*Tayvon Morgan, Kentayveus Morris, Grace Moss, *Alexandra Ownby, Zane Patterson, Haleigh Ragland, Morgan Randolph, Mercedes Ross,*Robert Snoddy, Lakayla Swann, Olivia Trimble, Adreah True and Erin Webber.
*Asterisk indicates all A’s.
