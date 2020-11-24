Billy Ray Price, 75 of Cumberland, passed away on Nov. 20. Billy was born Dec. 24, 1944 in Lenoir County to Paul E. Price and Mary Louise S. Price. He was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, Ramona P. Huggins of Kinston, North Carolina. Billy grew up, and for many years lived in, and enjoyed his hometown of Kinston. He was a hardworking man who was devoted to his chosen trade of an electrician. After retirement, Billy enjoyed living the farm life in Virginia and raising various farm animals. He is survived by his wife, Elaine Price, of the home, son, Bill R. Price (Sondra) of Fortmill, South Carolina; grandson, Brandon Riddle of Tampa, Florida; brother, Bobby F. Price (Marianna) of Kinston, North Carolina, several nephews, nieces, cousins and many special friends. Due to Covid-19, a private memorial service will be held later. He will forever be in our hearts and thoughts. Bliley’s Funeral Home, Richmond, VA, is assisting the family with arrangements.