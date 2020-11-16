Ann Walthall Osborn, born March 4, 1919, peacefully went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Nov. 11. She grew up in Rice, attended business school in Farmville and then worked at Hampden Sydney College. After marrying Asa Frank Osborn in 1938, she enjoyed being a wife, mother and partner in the family business, Osborn’s Supermarket. Ann is best known for her love of the Lord and sharing her faith when given the opportunity. She joined her husband in being active in the local Gideon Camp and was also known for her wonderful hospitality shown to family and friends and by baking and sharing her homemade rolls and pies. Ann is survived by her son, Richard “Shorty” Osborn of Rice, a sister, Emily Wilkerson (Emery) of Richmond, grandsons, Vince Osborn (Dana) and Luke Osborn (Mary Beth) of Farmville, Rick Osborn of Raleigh, North Carolina, Nash Osborn (Mindy) and Jim Osborn of Rice. She was also very proud of her great grandchildren, Clay Osborn, Drew Osborn, Matt Osborn, Riley Osborn, Kemper Osborn and Hayes Osborn. Her former daughter-in-law’s Martha Sue Blosser and Marilyn Osborn enjoyed being part of her life. She was preceded in death by her parents Mildred and Dick Walthall, her son Frank Osborn, and sisters, Reed Gates and Edith Stafford. She has and had many loving nieces and nephews who enjoyed sitting at her dinner table and visiting in her home. A graveside service was held at Jamestown Presbyterian Church in Rice on Saturday, Nov. 14 at 11 a.m. Memorial gifts can be made to Farmville Gideon Camp, P. O. Box 13, Farmville, VA 23901.