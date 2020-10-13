William Louis Bridgforth, Jr., 73 of Midlothian, passed away on October 7, 2020. He was born November 6, 1947, in Richmond, to the late W. Louis and Myrtle Hart Bridgforth. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years Carol Mitchell Bridgforth, son William “Will” III, (Jenny) of Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, son John T. (Crystal) of Midlothian, sister Deborah Bridgforth and nieces Shanna Orr (Chris) and Katrina Buyalos (Philip). Bill was a 1966 graduate of Prince Edward Academy and attended Virginia Polytechnic Institute (Virginia Tech). He began his long career in construction working for Ryan Homes in Richmond then returned to Farmville to work with his dad at Bridgforth Construction. In 1986 he began working for Chesterfield County Public Schools as a construction manager and moved up to Director of New Construction. When he retired he had supervised the construction of 22 new schools, 6 remodeling and 37 additions. Bill enjoyed fishing, football and golf but mostly spending time with his wife, family and friends.A funeral service was held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of Puckett Funeral Home. Family received friends on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment at Westview Cemetery, Farmville, VA. Memorial contributions may be made to National Kidney Foundation, 1622 E. Parham RD, Richmond, VA 23228.Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.