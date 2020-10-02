Trash cleanup planned

The Commonwealth Regional Council (CRC) is conducting a trash cleanup as part of the Chesapeake Bay Watershed Implementation Plan.

Participants simply collect trash along any body of water, roadway, park, or similar area, record items collected, and submit a Google Survey tallying items collected.

Individuals or groups can participate anytime, or multiple times, throughout October.

Trash, even if it is not remotely near a body of water, will eventually find its way into a stream and river and subsequently the Chesapeake Bay. Picking up trash is a great way to prevent contaminating water with items that can alter drinking water and harm wildlife. Visit http://www.virginiasheartland.org/our-services/planning-projects-administration/ under “CRC News” to access the link to the Google Survey.