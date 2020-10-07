Town holds fall cleanup

The Town of Farmville will have its Fall Cleanup Monday, October 19.

Town residents will need to have all items at the curbside by 7:30 a.m. Monday, October 19. This cleanup provides pickup of items not normally picked up, such as furniture, appliances, carpet, bedding and building materials.

Any loose items must be boxed or bagged to be collected. Items must be in a container that is to be thrown away. For example, if there are small tree limbs in an old garbage can, the can will be thrown away with the limbs. Anything set out will be thrown away. Containers must be strong enough to handle the weight of their contents. Rocks, cement blocks, bricks and loose dirt will not be picked up. Separate brush from other items such as bags, metal, furniture, etc. Recyclables should also be separate from all other debris. Motor oil needs to be in a capped, labeled container marked “motor oil.” Vehicle batteries will not be collected by the town. No hazardous materials will be picked up.

The town will also be recycling electronic items this same day. Please separate these recyclable items from all other items. All town residents and businesses that have items are encouraged to call in for this pick up by 4 p. m. Friday, Oct. 16. The following is a list of recyclable electronic items: computers (CPU’s, monitors, keyboards, cables, mice), cell phones and telephones, laptops, televisions, VCRs and DVD players, video game consoles, printers and scanners, camcorders, stereos and speakers, microwaves and other small electronics.

All items collected during this campaign become the property of the Town of Farmville. The town is therefore responsible for its proper disposal.

Anyone with questions or requests for collection, call (434) 392–3331. All loose leaves must be bagged for collection until loose leaf season begins around the first week of November.