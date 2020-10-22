Suzanne “Suzy” Page, of Memphis, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. Suzy was born on September 15, 1955, in Poquoson, to Thomas “Bill” and Joan Page. She received her undergraduate degree from Roanoke College in 1977, then later acquired her Graduate Degree from Memphis State University. She worked as a public school teacher in Memphis, Tennessee, for many years, then as an educational consultant in Arkansas, before retiring in 2018, due to her illness.

She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas “Bill” Page, and her sister, Jean Lee Page. She is survived by her mother, Joan Crawford Page of Farmville, and several nieces and nephews, including Scott Collins of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Sandy Collins Wright (Bobby) of Farmville, Katie McAlexander of Buckingham and Cody Short of Midlothian. Suzy is also survived by multiple great nieces and nephews, including Melissa Wright, Matthew Wright, Madison Wright, Macy Wright, Emily Long, Hunter Long, Autumn Scruggs, and Harper Taylor. Suzy also leaves behind two close friends, Marty Reagan and Marilyn, as well as her faithful pup, Charles.

The Virginia Cremation Society is in charge of arrangements. Please send condolences or cards to the family. Due to circumstances surrounding Covid-19, the family will not be receiving friends until a later date. Memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society or St. Jude’s Research Hospital in her memory.