Supervisors to hold four public hearings Tuesday

The Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors’ Tuesday, Oct. 13, meeting will feature four public hearings, more CARES Act funding decisions and a new call-in number for members of the public. The meeting is set to begin at 7 p.m.

In-person attendance by the public is still not permitted due to safety measures in place as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, there is a new number for citizens to dial that will allow them to listen and participate: 1 (844) 890-7777 with access code 390313.

Prince Edward County Public Information Officer Kate Pickett confirmed the CARES Act Committee will have a report for the board Tuesday with new funding recommendations. This will be the committee’s fourth round of recommended allocations.

The public hearings are set to begin at 7:30 p.m., and a public notice from the county offered summaries on the purpose of each of these hearings:

1.) To give citizens an opportunity to comment on proposed amendments (additions) to the county’s Enterprise Zone Boundary. A proposed expansion of two parcels totaling 290+/- acres is being recommended. The first property is the potential data center site at 230 Kelly Lane, about 287 acres of which is owned by the Prince Edward County Industrial Development Authority. The second site is located in Rice at 499 Rices Depot Road and is owned by Caryn Kayton. For additional information about the County Enterprise Zone of the proposed amendments, contact Pickett, who is also the county’s director of economic development at (434) 391-4809 or kpickett@co.prince-edward.va.us.

2.) A request by Good’s Construction Co. DBA Cenvar Roofing for a special use permit to allow the location of a business office and enclosed storage building on Tax Map Parcel 041-A-57B, with an address of 24457 Prince Edward Highway in Rice.

3.) A request by David Furlong DBA Locket Creek Real Estate Group for a rezoning of Tax Map Parcel 022-4-C, on Booker Court, located on Mt. Moriah Road in Farmville from A-1, Agricultural

Conservation, to MHP, Manufactured Home Park, to allow for the expansion and reopening of the mobile home park.

4.) A request by Prince Edward County for a special use permit to allow for a day care center on Tax Map Parcel 051-A-39, with an address of 1328 Zion Hill Road in Farmville.