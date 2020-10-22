Stanley named as new Prince Edward County administrator

The Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors appointed Douglas P. Stanley on Thursday, Oct. 22, as the county’s new county administrator and clerk to the board effective Nov. 16.

The county press release stated Stanley brings with him more than 25 years of local government experience, including 20 years as county administrator in Warren County.

“The county received many, well-qualified applicants from across Virginia,” Board Chair Jerry Townsend said. “Mr. Stanley’s experience set him apart from a diverse field of candidates.

“The Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to appoint Mr. Stanley and has tremendous confidence that his background, skills and obvious dedication will help us move Prince Edward County forward and enable us to execute the county’s strategic plan.”

During his time as county administrator in Warren, Stanley worked with the Board of Supervisors to maintain one of the lowest real estate rates in the region, while addressing capital needs deficiencies. He worked with the county’s financial adviser to improve the county’s credit rating from unrated to a strong investment grade. During his tenure more than $1.25 billion in new investment and more than 2,500 jobs were added to the local economy.

“I want to thank the Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors for their faith in selecting me to be the next county administrator for Prince Edward County,” Stanley said. “I am honored that the board has entrusted me with this responsibility to lead the staff in carrying out the board’s goals and vision.

Prior to serving as county administrator, Stanley was the zoning administrator and, subsequently, planning director for Warren County. He served as board chairman on the Rappahannock Shenandoah Warren Regional Jail Authority from 2012-20.

Stanley holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in geography from Mary Washington College, as well as a master’s degree in urban and regional planning from Virginia Commonwealth University.

Additionally, he earned a graduate certificate in public administration from Shenandoah University and attended the Senior Executive Institute at the Weldon Cooper Center.

Stanley also holds the distinction of being an International City/County Management Association Credentialed Manager.

During his tenure in Warren County he served as a volunteer youth soccer coach and as a member of numerous community organizations.

“Prince Edward has a rich and culturally diverse history and is a community with tremendous potential,” he continued. “I look forward to working with each of the board members, staff, the Town of Farmville, Hampden-Sydney College, Longwood University and other community leaders in the coming years to broaden the local tax base, create employment opportunities and improve the quality of life for the entire community.”

Stanley is a native of Middlesex County. His wife, Jenny, a middle school English teacher, and his children, Jenna, a first-year student at the University of Virginia, and Whill, a seventh grader, are excited to explore the history and the outdoor recreational opportunities of the area.

“Having grown up in a small town and worked on a farm during my youth, I appreciate what Prince Edward offers, and my family and I look forward to this great opportunity that the next chapter in life brings,” Stanley said. “For me it is not simply the job, it is about getting involved and becoming part of the community. I look forward to meeting citizens and stakeholders and becoming an active participant in the Prince Edward/Farmville community.

“I have a proven track record of 20-plus years of local government management experience having been successful in Warren County, Virginia, in helping the community rebuild its tax base, improve its infrastructure and build strategic relationships with community partners and stakeholders,” he added. “I am proud that Warren County is today a stronger, more vibrant and economically resilient community, and I look forward to bringing that experience to Prince Edward.”