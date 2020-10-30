Road work scheduled

Highway work requiring road/lane/ structure closures is planned however, work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www. 511Virginia.org.

DISTRICT-WIDE ACTIVITIES:

Crews will perform various construction/maintenance activities throughout the district using the best practices of social distancing. Activities include, but are not limited to bridge and guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, surface/shoulder work, work orders, pavement messaging, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.

Work at specific locations (by county):

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY:

• Route 15, Andersonville AHQ – Crew will mow.

Note districtwide activities.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY:

Note districtwide activities.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY:

• Route 644 (600-631) – Closed for bridge replacement until Nov. 3. Detour via 631 and 600.

Note districtwide activities.

PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY:

Note districtwide activities.