Richard J. “P-Nut” Harvey, Jr.
A 3 lb. baby boy born at Southside Community Hospital of Farmville on May 27, 1972, known as “P-Nut”, passed away October 10, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where he resided with his wife and 2 children. A private service will be held at Carl Eggleston Funeral Home in Farmville on October 23, 2020 at 2 p.m. Services can be viewed on Carl Eggleston Funeral Home website.
George Vernon Garrett
George Vernon Garrett, 59, passed peacefully in his sleep on October 18, 2020, after battling liver and lung cancer. He... read more