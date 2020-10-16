Prince Edward County in talks with admin applicant

Prince Edward’s Board of Supervisors has made an offer to the person it would like to be the next county administrator and is in talks with the individual.

“We made an offer to an applicant, and right now we’re in negotiations,” Board Chairman Jerry Townsend said Wednesday, Oct. 14. “If accepted, there’ll be a special meeting called.”

He estimated the meeting would be called within the next week or two.

“No later than within the next two weeks,” he said. “Hopefully sooner than later.”

He offered details on what the meeting agenda will ideally include.

“Hopefully the meeting would consist of the applicant review of the contract where the applicant signs as well as the board authorizes me to execute the contract with the new administrator,” he said.

If this timeline works out, he noted he anticipates the new administrator would be in place by around mid-November.

In the meantime, Assistant County Administrator Sarah Elam Puckett has been authorized by the board as the acting county administrator, and Townsend has expressed the utmost confidence in her ability to continue administrative duties for as long as needed during the search and hiring process.

Former County Administrator Wade Bartlett’s contract expired Sept. 30.