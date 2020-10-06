PE School Board to vote on reopening schools

The Prince Edward County Public Schools (PECPS) School Board will be voting Oct. 7 on whether or not to implement a hybrid learning model that sees students partially return to in-person classes as the second half of the semester begins Oct. 19.

Parents, guardians and students will have the opportunity to voice their opinions regarding which model may be implemented by speaking at the public comments section of the meeting.

PECPS Superintendent Dr. Barbara Johnson held a Zoom/Facebook Live meeting Monday morning, Oct. 5, to give parents more insight on the two hybrid learning options to be voted upon by the board Wednesday night — Option 4: hybrid model “a.m./p.m.,” and Option 5: hybrid model “every week.”

Johnson highlighted board members will have many decisions to make at Wednesday’s meeting, including whether or not to transition to hybrid learning, whether to use model Option 4 or Option 5 or even whether it is necessary to create a new hybrid model if the previously mentioned two are unsatisfactory.

For any return-to-school option, Johnson explained, students will not all be brought back at the same time. For both Option 4 and Option 5, all elementary school students will return to limited in-person instruction by Oct. 26, with phase-in beginning Oct. 19. More grade levels will be phased into hybrid learning each week, and all students in grades K‑12 will be taking part in in-person instruction by Nov. 9.

Under Option 4, students will be split into A and B groups. Group A will receive in-person instruction in the morning and complete “asynchronous work” (remote learning that does not include real-time instruction, such as doing homework/assignments) in the afternoon. Group B will complete asynchronous work in the morning and receive synchronous at-home instruction in the afternoon. This schedule will switch each week between A and B groups, so each student will be attending in-person instruction each morning Monday-Thursday every other week.

Under Option 4, Fridays will be reserved for deep cleaning when the school campus will be closed.

Option 5 would also split students into A and B groups. Group A will receive in-person instruction two days a week, Monday and Tuesday, and A students will complete asynchronous work for the remaining days of the week. Group B will receive in-person instruction Thursday and Friday and complete asynchronous work Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. The campus would be closed Wednesday for deep cleaning.

On Monday, Johnson said parents will have the option to opt-in for remote-only learning for their child/children, but new forms will have to be signed. The school division will also be prioritizing putting children of the same family in the same A or B group for hybrid learning.

When school reopens, she added, masks will be required for all students. The school also has face shields that can be utilized for some children.

Those who wish to voice comments about the possibility of implementing these hybrid learning models can do so by attending Wednesday evenings school board meeting at the Dr. James M. Anderson, Jr. School Board Conference Room at the School Administration office.The meeting is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p. m., with public participation at 5:30 p. m. Masks are required.

Due to limited seating, those wishing to provide public comment will be asked to come in and sign up to speak, leaving their phone number. Speakers will return to their vehicles and await a phone call to be permitted to come in and give comment.

Johnson added the reopening2020@pecps.k12.va.us email address, which has been used in the past for parents/guardians to submit questions and concerns about potential reopening plans, will not be active until after Wednesday’s meeting.

The full draft reopening proposal can be found on the PECPS Facebook page and school website.