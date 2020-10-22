P. Lisa Temmes Wilson went to be with our Lord on Thursday, October 22. Lisa was born August 30, 1949 in Helsinki, Finland. She is preceded in death by her parents, Eino & Ulla Temmes and her brother Erkki Temmes. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Riley Wilson; daughter Natalie Johnston (Trevor); grandsons Wilson & Jack; and her sister, Marja Temmes. She was an active member of Fitzgerald Memorial Baptist Church in Cumberland and served on the finance & hospitality committees. She was well known for her love of animals especially her “boys.” Lisa worked various jobs throughout her life, but her fulltime job was that of mother and wife. She cared for her family and friends and was a “hearth and home person” at heart. She would want to be remembered for her prayer for this world that all people would be saved and that evil will be driven out. The family extends a special thank you to the caregivers from Quality Care at Home, LLC & the nurses at Centra Hospice. Services will be held at Fitzgerald Memorial Baptist Church on Tuesday, October 27 at 11 a.m. A time of food and fellowship will follow at the conclusion of the service. Face coverings & distancing are requested. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Fitzgerald Memorial Baptist Church. 14 Fitzgerald, Rd. Cumberland Va. 23040. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com