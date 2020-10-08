New businesses open in town

From restaurants to antique stores to financial planning, the pandemic isn’t stopping new businesses from popping up across downtown Farmville.

Holly Johnson recently opened up a second location of her Powhatan-based Vintage Antique Shack at 235 North Main St. in Farmville.

Johnson said the Powhatan location of her business opened in 2017. However, she’s always adored Farmville and had an eye on the town as a place to expand operations. When she saw the Main Street building was vacant, she fell in love with the location and knew it was perfect.

Farmville’s own Vintage Antique Shack had its grand opening Saturday, Sept. 19. Business hours are currently Monday through Wednesday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Despite its name, Johnson said the store is much more than an antique shop. Patrons will find a variety of items both old and new, including upcycled items, handmade products, home decor, furniture, gifts and more.

Johnson added the store has its own inventory, but the business also rents floor space to other sellers, meaning shopping at the location supports dozens of local businesses and artists. This also means the shop’s inventory is constantly changing and new items are in weekly.

“It’s not going to be the same from one week to the next,” she said.

Like all business owners, Johnson said the pandemic was tough on the Powhatan location of the business, which closed down for several weeks in April. She added while the pandemic is an extra daunting factor in opening a second location, it’s always scary when you open up a business. It’s an exciting new journey, and she hopes people are shopping locally more often and spending money closer to where they live.

Another business that recently opened its second location in the Town of Farmville is Ironworks Financial, which offers a wide range of financial products and services to both individuals and small businesses.

Though the company’s original location is in Midlothian, the new Farmville branch located at 311 North Main St. had its official open house Tuesday, Sept. 24.

Ironworks Managing Partner/Investment Advisor and Farmville native Joni Beachly said the paperwork for the Farmville location was signed just as the coronavirus arrived in the U.S. in the early months of this year.

The company’s initial plans were to open closer to June, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused many delays in the process.

“Any time you have growth or expansion it’s both exciting and a little nerve wracking or scary at the same time,” she said.

Ironworks, she said, is big on financial education, and often holds workshops and other events for members of the public to attend. Many of those events have had to be put on hold due to the pandemic.

Beachly said now that the new location is open, appointments can be conducted virtually or in-person at an appropriate distance depending on an individual’s preferences.

The company offers a variety of services for individuals looking to plan out their financial future and build a roadmap to reach goals, including things like insurance, retirement, social security and more.

For small businesses, Ironworks can assist with things like bonus structures for employees, 401K plans and group benefits.

Despite any setbacks, Ironworks Financial can now call Farmville home. Business hours are Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekends by appointment.

The pandemic also hasn’t stopped new restaurants from coming to town.

The Taproot Tavern, one of Farmville’s newest eateries, opened its doors Sunday, Sept. 4.

The restaurant is located at Hotel Weyanoke on High Street.

According to Hotel Weyanoke Restaurants General Manager Heidi Pick, Taproot is meant to be a relaxed yet lively setting with a polished aesthetic and cozy atmosphere.

“We proudly serve steaks, seafood and vegetarian dishes, not to mention house-made desserts big enough for two,” Pick said. “Add outstanding cocktails, an impressive wine list and rotating beers on tap and you’ve got the ingredients for a great night.”

The restaurant’s hours are Tuesday through Saturday 4 to 9 p.m.