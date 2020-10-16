The Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce announced that Luck Stone is the October “Looking Our Best” recipient. The Luck Stone plant, located on Prince Edward Highway, is one of the company’s newest locations. Not only does Luck Stone contribute to their community by giving and serving, but they also make the drive down Prince Edward Highway a little nicer with their top notch roadside landscaping. Pictured from left to right are: Kerry Mossler, Kip Lafoon, Joy Stump, Hood Frazier, Keith Black, Toby Towler and Anne Tyler Paulek.