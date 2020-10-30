October 31, 2020

LETTER — Planning commission did the right things

By Letters to the Editor

Published 6:00 am Friday, October 30, 2020

To The Editor:

Kudos to the Buckingham Planning Commission for listening to residents’ opposition to open-pit gold mining.

The decision to bring in experts to present to the board and commission and to continue the halt to the illegal drilling is the most reasonable choice.

Citizens want to be included in these considerations that have the potential to destroy our water, land, health, wildlife and economy.

Kenda Hanuman

Buckingham

