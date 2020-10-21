LETTER – Parents have to take responsibility

To The Editor:

The letter to the editor entitled “Time to put our kids’ education first” caught my eye.

I read it once and then promptly read it again. Having spent an entire career in education, and having received a very good education from Buckingham County schools, I was saddened to read about the unsatisfactory scores. It’s well known that the coronavirus has had a devastating effect on education at all levels. I understand that and know that educators, both teachers and administrators, face extremely difficult challenges.

However, the fact that stood out for me was that 16.8% of students missed 10% or more of school. The word “parents” was not mentioned once. Teachers can’t teach them if they are not there. Someone needs to take the responsibility of attendance.

Rita Morgan Stone

Richmond