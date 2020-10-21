It’s the great pumpkin
With Halloween and Thanksgiving around the corner the demand for pumpkins is great this time of year, and pumpkins continue to be a popular specialty crop among Virginia farmers.
According to the National Agricultural Statistics Service, pumpkins were Virginia’s ninth most valuable field crop in 2019, generating an estimated $14.6 million.
Virginia pumpkin growers harvested 5,600 acres in 2019, up from 5,200 in 2018 and 3,200 in 2017.
