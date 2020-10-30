Hollemon named dean of inclusive excellence

Veteran Hampden-Sydney College (H-SC) student affairs leader John Hollemon III became the college’s first dean of inclusive excellence Aug. 1.

In this newly created role, Hollemon serves on the senior staff and has responsibility for formulating and implementing — in collaboration with other senior staff members and the entire campus — the college’s goals for becoming a more diverse, inclusive and welcoming community that embraces diversity and inclusion as a key dimension of institutional excellence.

Hollemon has served at Hampden-Sydney since 2017, first as associate dean of students for housing and residence life and deputy Title IX coordinator, and most recently as associate dean of students for residence life, equity and inclusion.

During the 2018-19 academic year, Hollemon established the college’s Brother 4 Brother Mentorship program, which is focused on first-generation students and students of color who come from underserved communities. The Brother 4 Brother program has had an immediate positive impact on the retention and academic success of its participants.

“We are fortunate to have John’s passion for and proven experience in leading diversity and inclusion initiatives at the college,” H-SC President Dr. Larry Stimpert said. “The success of the Brother 4 Brother program is just one example of John’s ability to enhance our students’ experience in and out of the classroom and to strengthen the culture of our campus.”

In his new role, Hollemon will provide vision, leadership and administrative oversight of campus-wide programs and services that are pursuing diversity and inclusion initiatives, and design and implement related policies and processes that will support those efforts.

This includes co-chairing, along with the dean of faculty, the college’s Inclusive Excellence Working Group. Hollemon will continue to lead the Office of Equity and Inclusion, working to develop and maintain programs, structures and a campus culture that embrace diversity and inclusion.

Hollemon’s professional experience includes serving as the past president of the Virginia Association of School Personnel Administrators, as well as leadership roles with Summerfuel — University of California, Berkeley, Ferrum College, Louisburg College and Partnership for the Future Inc.

Hollemon’s student affairs training and development began during his time as an engaged student leader at Randolph-Macon College, where he received a bachelor’s degree in communication studies while minoring in Asian studies and Black studies. He went on to earn a master’s degree in executive leadership from Liberty University.