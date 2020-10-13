Graham Lewis Moore, Jr. of Nathalie, VA passed away peacefully at home with his family at his side on October 9, 2020. He was born in Lexington, VA on January 29, 1947 and was 73 years of age. He was the son of the late Graham L. Moore, Sr. and the late Betty Mae Ramsey Moore. He was married to Gloria J. Moore who survives He was of the Presbyterian faith. Graham was a Master Plummer/Electrician. He also was a proud Vietnam Veteran. Graham L. Moore, Jr. is survived by, his wife Gloria J. Moore; his children, Mike Moore, William Moore and Sara Landrum; twelve grandchildren; one great-grandchild; mother-in-law Martha Painter; dear friend Betty Moore and a host of extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by grandson Paul Moore. A memorial service will be held at a later date. For memorials please consider a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be directed to www.powellfuneralinc.com. Arrangements are by: Powell Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 1603 Wilborn Ave., South Boston, VA 24592.