Fuqua School honor roll

Fuqua School recently announced its scholastic recognition for the lower/middle/upper school levels for the first quarter of the 2020-2021 academic year.

The honor roll consists of three categories: high academic honors, academic honors, and honors. During the grading period, students who earn all A’s attain high academic honors; students with all A’s and B’s attain academic honors; and those with a 3.0 GPA with no grade less than a C- for the grading period attain honors. In addition, lower school students must receive no more than two “needs improvement” ratings on those work habits and social skills that are considered in determining honor roll eligibility. Middle and upper school students must earn conduct grades no lower than 2. The following students are recognized for their academic achievements:

HIGH ACADEMIC HONORS LIST

GRADE 4

Charlie Allen, Megan Allen, Clay Austin, Audrey Dickstein, Rocco Fortino, Chloe Hearn, Teagan McKinney and Martha Lucy Vincent.

GRADE 5

Allen Blackman, Collins Easter, Page McWilliams, Aurelia Midkiff and Kenna Schmidt.

GRADE 6

Malaika Ahmed, Aviva Bloom, LottieMae Hazlegrove, Sophia Hightower, Hunter Hodges, Colin Jamerson, Cameron Pace, Blair Pembelton, Mary Reagan Phaup, Colton Reynolds and Murphy Witko.

GRADE 7

Lars Andrews, Rudee Atkinson, Bailee Click, Mackenzie Hearn, Elizabeth Ledger, Ashlyn Ligon, Isabella Thompson and Corbin Tinsley.

GRADE 8

Madison Atkins, Aiden Conner, Marissa Dempsey, Vigian Eason, Marina Morris, Katherine Sadler, Brandon Seiler and Hannah Whaley.

GRADE 9

Vivian Gearheart, Matthew McCarty and Sam Minix.

GRADE 10

Timmy Holtz, Kassidy Knott, Jordan Ledger, Olivia Lorenzo, Holt Mason, Rachel Mason, Kendall Moore, Grayson Newcomb, Grace Puckett, James Royall, Dalton Tucker and Jackson Whaley.

GRADE 11

Charlie Bowman, George Magnotti, James Minix, Hadley Puckett and Meredith Schmidt.

GRADE 12

Luke Gee, Elizabeth Hall, Tyler Harris, Ryan Ledger, Margaret Grace Patterson, Bailey Rutherford, Catherine Rutherford and Sophie Watson.

ACADEMIC

HONORS LIST

GRADE 4

Scott Aldrich, Bradie Allen, Thomas Atkins, Colton Devin, Madeline Fowlkes, Abigail Harris, Carly Hazlegrove, Alexander Kendall, Jefferson Moore, Reece Pembelton and Hope Robinson.

GRADE 5

Rowan Danielson, Rebecca Entrekin, Cole Milne, Maddy Morris, Kyle Redford and Wyatt Tucker.

GRADE 6

Silas Bego, Russell Foster, Hunter Fowlkes, JonMichael Graham, Aidyn Kelly, Caroline Martin and Charlton Puckett

GRADE 7

Julia Belle Bennett, Gabriel Cannady, Nathan Davis, Elle Franssen, Jake Gibson, Emma Grant, Johnny Hall, Jackson Hicks and Libby Phillips.

GRADE 8

Taylor Elmore, Luke Jarrett, Kaleb Knott, Caroline Krouse, Julian Price, Luke Royall, Isaac Satterfield and Wellsley Waller.

GRADE 9

Aiden Clements, Noah Cole, Austin Frazier, Hayden Hodges, Aubrie Jefferson and Sydney McDowell.

GRADE 10

Cole Atkins, Ace Gearheart, Eva Gee, Callie Major, Grace McMichael, Elena Meader, Matthew Pembelton, Dane Reynolds, Trinity Wilson, Alex Woods and Chandler Wright.

GRADE 11

Taylor Call, Macon Landis and Andrew McDowell.

GRADE 12

Robin Ball, Sebastian Cannady, Kayla Knott, Jayden Seagle, Lexy Tharpe, Curstan Tharpe and Hallie Vaughan.

HONORS LIST

GRADE 4

Leah Hatcher

GRADE 5

Brynn Atkinson

GRADE 6

Rebekah Call, Ainsley Harris and Walker Hearn.

GRADE 7

Justin Flowers and Emma Tucker.

GRADE 8

Olivia Fortune and Joshua Milligan.

GRADE 9

Lillie Trotter

GRADE 10

Evan Nichols

GRADE 11

Erica Chapman, Braxton McClure, Trey Stimpson and Camden Wood.

GRADE 12

Rhodes Cooper, Zach Eason, Cody Fulford and Maureon Tisdale-Couch.