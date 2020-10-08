Delta expected to bring rain to the area Sunday

Enjoy the next couple of days with mild temperatures and no rain because it looks like the remnants of Hurricane Delta will be making their way through Virginia, bringing around a half inch of rain Sunday.

Saturday is expected to be cloudy with a few showers. The rain from Delta is projected to begin around 11 p.m. Saturday night and continue until around 7 a.m. Sunday. It’s possible we could see a decent day Saturday before the clouds come in Saturday afternoon and then a good Sunday afternoon after the storm moves through.

Today, the high temperature is expected to be 77 with plenty of sunshine and no chance of precipitation. Friday will be cooler with a high of 72 and again, no rain.

Delta is currently projected to make landfall along the Louisiana coast Friday around 4 p.m.