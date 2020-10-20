Column – ‘I will always strive to put people over party’

I am honored to be serving as your representative in Congress, and I am proud to share some of the progress we have made this week on Capitol Hill.

As many of you know, last week I led a bipartisan resolution alongside my friend and colleague, Rep. Tom Malinowski, to condemn QAnon. This resolution passed the House by a vote of 371-180- 1. While I was proud to see my resolution have so much bipartisan support, I am deeply disturbed by some of the negative reactions I have received for calling out the crazy conspiracy theories that actively seek to undermine our democracy.

I will always strive to put people over party, and I will not shy away from confronting the biggest threats to our country, whether it be the Chinese Community Party (CCP), white supremacist organizations, the Proud Boys, Antifa or QAnon conspiracy theorists. In order for our country to move forward, we must be willing to acknowledge the dangerous radicalization of political ideas and violent ideologies that seek to divide us. I will not stop in my relentless commitment to speaking the truth and working across the aisle to sponsor legislation that will provide meaningful solutions to the issues facing the 5th District and around the country.

To that end, this week I signed a letter to USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue urging him to use the resources at the USDA to provide crucial relief to the loggers and log haulers of our nation that have been harshly impacted by the coronavirus. Logging is a major industry in our district, and I am committed to making sure that those that were left out of the majority of COVID-19 aid programs are provided with the tools they need to be on a fast track toward economic recovery.

