COLUMN — Housing, trade were last week’s initiatives

It remains an honor to represent the 5th District, and I am pleased to provide you with an update on my work in Congress last week.

On Monday, Oct. 19, I introduced the Protect Rural Housing Act with Rep. Abby Finkenauer (IA-01) to both broaden affordable housing options and protect tenants in rural communities. This bill would create a three-year pilot program to provide grants to localities in order to confront urgent housing needs and jumpstart long-term investment into small towns across the country. Owning a home is part of many families’ American dream, and I am proud to introduce this bipartisan legislation to provide more affordable housing opportunities to low-income communities.

On Tuesday, Oct. 20, I sent a letter to acting Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) Administrator Timothy Shea to clarify discrepancies in the DEA Interim Final Rule and ensure that hemp farmers have a clear directive when it comes to their products. The hemp industry has the potential to provide jobs to many American families, and we must fight to expand economic opportunity for hemp producers in the 5th District and beyond.

On Wednesday, Oct. 21, I was proud to join my colleagues on the China Task Force to introduce the China Task Force Act, which consists of more than 130 provisions that will serve as a blueprint for addressing the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) threat to democracy, free markets and human rights. I am proud to be an original co-sponsor of this bill that will hold the CCP accountable.

Friday, Oct. 23, I sent a letter to Department of Commerce (DOC) Secretary Wilbur Ross in response to the DOC’s active investigation into imports of transformer products which could result in overwhelming tariffs. These tariffs would put 15,000 American jobs at risk and weaken U.S. economic competitiveness. I am proud to take the lead on this letter which prioritizes American manufacturing jobs, maintains effective trade relationships with Canada and Mexico and protects national security.

Denver Riggleman represents Buckingham, Cumberland and Prince Edward in the U.S. House of Representatives. He can be reached by visiting https://riggleman.house.gov/ or by phone at (434) 973-9631.