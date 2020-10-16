The Church and Community Events calendar is published each Friday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Friday’s calendar. Events should be emailed to CommunityCalendar@ FarmvilleHerald.com.

OCTOBER 16

SENIOR FOOD BOXES — The Senior Food Box date for Cumberland Food Bank is Friday, Oct. 16 at 9:30 a.m. at the Cumberland Middle School.

OCTOBER 17

YARD SALE — The final yard sale of the year for The Hamilton will be held on Oct. 17 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the school. The school is located at 1925 Cartersville Road in Cartersville. There are three large rooms filled with treasures and plenty of room to distance from others while shopping. All proceeds will go for the restoration of the school building which will be used for the public once it is finished.

CLOTHES GIVEAWAY — A free clothes giveaway will be held at Sharon Baptist in Cumberland, Saturday, Oct. 17 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

OCTOBER 18

CCLA BBQ — The Cumberland County Landfill Alert (CCLA) group will have a BBQ Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 at the EZ Go located at the corner of 60 and 45 South from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. A choice of meat, beef brisket, pulled pork or Italian sausage with a roll and two sides will be provided. All proceeds will be used to pay expenses incurred as part of our continued fight against the proposed 1,200 acre mega landfill.

ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION — Sharon Baptist in Cumberland will celebrate Pastor Robert Jones and First Lady Rev. Sybil F. Jones’ 21st anniversary Sunday, October 18 during the 9 a.m. parking lot service, weather permitting.

OCTOBER 20

GOP MEETING — The Buckingham Republicans will meet at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 20, at the Buckingham Agricultural Center.

OCTOBER 23

CHICKEN BBQ — A chicken BBQ church fundraiser will be held at Payne Memorial United Methodist Church at 1 Stoney Point Road in Cumberland Friday, Oct 23 from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Margaret Atkinson is taking preorders at 804-387-6837. Meals are also available for drive up, first come first serve until they are gone. The cost is $10 for dinner. Dinners include: chicken BBQ, cole slaw, baked beans, a roll and dessert. The chicken can be purchased for only $7.

FOOD BANK DAY — The Food Bank of Cumberland County will be delivered on Friday, Oct. 23 at 9:30 a.m. at Cumberland Middle School.

OCTOBER 31

TRICK OR TREAT EVENT CANCELED — In keeping with the CDC’s recommendations, the Town of Dillwyn and the Buckingham Chamber of Commerce have canceled the Annual Trick or Treat Activity held on Main Street.

NOVEMBER 7-8

ANNIVERSARY PROGRAM — at Mercy Seat Baptist Church has been postponed until further notice.

UNTIL

FURTHER NOTICE

SHARON BAPTIST CHURCH — Sharon Baptist Church in Cumberland will have parking lot services at 9 a.m. each Sunday through the month of October.

VETERANS SERVICES — American Legion Accredited Veterans Service Officers will be available to see veterans and their family members at the Farmville VFW on the second and fourth Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Veteran Service Officers may be reached at 434-414-6504.

FARMVILLE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH — Farmville Presbyterian Church located at 200 West Third Street will hold in-service worship each Sunday at 11a.m. The church is practicing social distancing, and a face covering will be required during the service. Audio of the services is also available on the church’s Facebook page as well as the church website (farmvillepresbyterian. org). For further questions please feel free to contact the church office at (434) 392-4243.

CALVARY BAPTIST CHURCH — Calvary Baptist Church, 1144 Hendricks Rd. in Pamplin will have indoor worship services every Sunday at 11 a.m. Attendees are asked to wear a mask.

VIRTUAL SERMON — 11 a.m. every Sunday presented by the Rev. Toney W. Smith, pastor of St. Level Baptist Church, Clarksville and Greenwood Baptist Church, Boydton. The public is welcome to join in and listen to the message. Call (804) 665- 9969. When asked put in code 9059059#.

LIVE STREAMING SERVICES — at First Liberty Baptist Church will be held the first and third Sunday at 10 a.m. and Bible study via teleconference on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. Dial in at 617-793-8841, no code. All other programs and services will remain suspended in compliance with the governor’s orders.

IN-PERSON SERVICES — 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon, at Biblical Baptist Church until further notice.

PARK AND PRAISE SERVICE — 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Zion Hill Baptist Church on Sundays until further notice. Services are held every week, except for fifth Sundays.

CHURCH ACTIVITIES CANCELED — New Grove Baptist Church calendar activities are canceled until further notice. Virtual Worship Service will continue to be conducted on second and fourth Sundays, and Sunday school/Bible study will be held on the first and third Sundays at 10:30 a.m.

SERVICE TIME CHANGED — Until further notice, Mt. Moriah Upper Room Baptist Church at 1913 Tuggle Road, Farmville will have outdoor church service at 9 a.m. on first through fourth Sundays.

ZION BAPTIST SERVICES — Zion Baptist Church of Dillwyn will have phone conference services each Sunday morning at 11 a.m. To join in, call 1-559-671- 2916.

PEAKS BAPTIST CHURCH SERVICES — Peaks Baptist Church at 1948 Peaks Road Prospect will have worship and praise services on first, second, and fourth Sundays in the church parking lot at 8 a.m. until further notice.

MERCY SEAT BAPTIST CHURCH SERVICES — Mercy Seat Baptist Church regular parking lot church services will begin at 11 a.m. starting the first Sunday in October.

MT. NEBO BAPTIST CHURCH — Mt. Nebo Baptist church in Dillwyn will continue having outdoor services beginning at 9 a.m. the first and third Sunday of the month.

BETHEL GROVE BAPTIST CHURCH PARK AND PRAISE — Bethel Grove Baptist Church, in Rice, will have Park and Praise at 9:30 a.m. every Sunday until further notice. All are welcome.

FOREST BAPTIST CHURCH — Forest Baptist Church will alter its worship service hours on the second, third and fourth Sundays from 11 a.m. to 10 a.m. due to high temperatures and elevated heat conditions. Everyone is welcome to this worship service.

BEAUTIFUL PLAIN BAPTIST CHURCH — in Charlotte Court House, will have indoor worship services at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Sundays each month, until further notice.

CORNERSTONE BAPTIST CHURCH — Cornerstone Baptist Church at 18 Horsepen Road in Farmville will have drive-up services beginning at 9 a.m., with Pastor Cetric Gayles. The church will have drive-up services until further notice at 9 a.m. each Sunday.

TRIUMPH BAPTIST CHURCH — Indoor worship service is held each Sunday at 11 a.m. at the Triumph Baptist Church located on Darlington Heights Road. Everyone attending is asked to wear a mask.

FARMVILLE UNITED METHODIST — Farmville United Methodist Church will have in-service worship each Sunday at 10 a.m. There will be one service and no Sunday school. Masks will be required and attendance will be limited. Virtual services will continue on the church’s Facebook account and on YouTube. For questions contact the church at 434-392-4686.

CEDAR BAPTIST CHURCH — Cedar Baptist Church at 3932 Bell Road in Dillwyn will have a drive-in worship service at 10 a.m. each Sunday. There will also be an 11:15 a.m. service inside the church sanctuary each Sunday. Attendees will be asked to wear a mask for the inside service.

OLD GREEN BAPTIST CHURCH — Old Green Creek Baptist Church will have drive-up worship services every second and fourth Sunday at 11 a.m. until further notice. The Reverend Samuel F. Trent is the pastor. Come out and be blessed.

HERITAGE BAPTIST CHURCH — Heritage Baptist Church at 700 Milnwood Road in Farmville will be holding drive-in and indoor services each Sunday at 10 a.m. until further notice. COVID guidelines will be followed and a mask is required for indoor services. Everyone is welcome. For further information, please contact the church at 434-392-6119.

JERICHO BAPTIST CHURCH — Jericho Baptist Church will be on WFLO – 870 AM at 10:30 a.m. the first, third and alternating fifth Sundays and at 11 a.m. on the second, fourth and alternating fifth Sundays. The services will also be on Facebook Live.