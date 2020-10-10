Centra names new chief operations officer

Centra appointed Georgia Harrington, MSHA, to the position of senior vice president and chief operations officer (COO).

The position was previously held by Kerry Watson, interim COO, who will be departing the organization shortly after Harrington’s arrival.

Since arriving in May 2019, Dr. Andy Mueller, Centra’s President and CEO, has been focusing on building a strong and steadfast executive leadership team.

“Georgia stood out among the applicants we received through her extensive leadership experience and passion for patients,” Mueller said. “This passion aligns with Centra’s future goals as we partner with our community to live their best lives.”

Harrington joins Centra after serving as the senior vice president of operations at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore, Maryland. Prior to that, she served at WakeMed Health and Hospitals as their vice president of operations. She received both her Bachelor of Science in Health Care Administration and Master of Science in Health Administration from VCU. Harrington has more than 20 years of health care operations experience.

Georgia will direct system-wide operations and related facilities to ensure operations are appropriately aligned with the organization’s future. She will be responsible for providing leadership and operational guidance.