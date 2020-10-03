Centra gives grant to Meal on Wheels

Centra recently awarded Meals on Wheels of Prince Edward County an $8,000 grant as part of $175,000 in grants and sponsorships to nonprofits in the health provider’s service area.

A release from Centra said the health care provider suspended its grants and sponsorships process earlier this year but decided to resume the grant process by awarding money to a combination of submissions received by Centra early in 2020 and projects that have surfaced during the pandemic.

Centra’s next grant cycle will open February 1 of 2021. The sponsorship cycle will open January 18, 2021.