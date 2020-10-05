Case of MIS-C diagnosed in Buckingham County

A case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C), a new health condition associated with COVID-19, has been discovered in Buckingham County.

According to an Oct. 2 release from the Virginia Department of Health, (VDH) The Piedmont Health District confirmed a case of MIS-C this week.

The patient, a child from Buckingham, is reportedly showing “marked improvement.” In order to protect patient privacy, no other information about the child was disclosed.

Although not much is known about the condition, the first reports of MIS-C came from the U.K. in late April. According to the VDH, U.S. cases were first reported in New York City in May.

The syndrome can cause issues with a child’s organ function, including function of the heart. The majority of children with MIS-C have a fever that lasts several days. Patients may show symptoms of irritability, decreased activity, abdominal pain without another explanation, vomiting, rash, lack of appetite, diarrhea, conjunctivitis, a red or bumpy tongue, red or cracked lips or swollen hands/feet. Not all children with MIS-C will show the same symptoms.

“I urge all local health care providers to immediately report any patient who meets these criteria to the local health department,” Piedmont Health District Director Dr. H. Robert Nash said in the release. “In addition, now that much of our community is reopening, it is especially important that everyone remain vigilant to avoid exposure to COVID-19 by practicing physical distancing, frequent hand washing and wearing cloth face coverings as appropriate.”