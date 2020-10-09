October 9, 2020

Baxter named to president’s list at JMU

By Staff Report

Published 6:00 am Friday, October 9, 2020

Forest resident, Allison Baxter, has been named to the president’s list at James Madison University for the summer 2020 semester. Students who earn president’s list honors must carry at least 12 graded credit hours and earn a GPA of 3.9 or above. Baxter is a media arts and design major.

