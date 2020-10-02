Art-On-The-Go offered by LCVA

Page Turners Art- On-The-Go (AOTG) invites the community to explore and create works of art inspired by children’s literature at home or “on-the-go.”

These bags contain a variety of literature-themed arts and craft activities such as creating books and bookmarks.

A special edition AOTG bag is dedicated to creating zines.

Page Turners AOTG is a reimagining of the LCVA’s popular series of Free Family Workshops. Free Family Workshops are designed to bring the community together in an enriching and creative environment to celebrate annual events throughout the year. Page Turners AOTG bags are part of the LCVA’s collaboration with the Virginia Children’s Book Festival.

Page Turners AOTG bags will be available for pick-up at the Longwood Center for the Visual Arts throughout the entire month of October, beginning Friday, Oct. 2. The LCVA is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p..m.-5 p.m.

For additional information on these exhibitions or other programs and events, contact LCVA at (434) 395-2206.