On Saturday, October 24th, 2020, Anne Stanley Berry, loving wife, mother, and grandmother passed away at the age of 91. Anne was born on February 21st, 1929, in Buckingham, to Edith & Melvin Stanley. Anne married William P. “Bill” Berry on August 16th, 1950. Together they raised two children, William P. “Buddy” Berry, Jr., and Margaret B. Anderson. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 70 years, Bill; her daughter, Margaret B. Anderson; granddaughter, Anne Tyler Anderson and Chris Wright; her sister, Margaret Carter; and brother, Melvin Stanley; as well as many nieces and nephews. She will also be dearly missed by her compassionate caretakers; Tina Mosby, Tanya Wright, Celia Miller, Destiny Dubose, Sade Miller, Ty’Asia Johnson, Tonya Pringle, Sarah Scott, Marilyn Currie and Brandy Velez. She was preceded in death by her mother, Edith; father, Melvin; son, Buddy; son- in-law, Bill Anderson; and sister, Virginia DiLorenzo. Anne had a passion for reading, gardening, and cooking. She spent many years as a member of the Farmville Women’s Club and Farmville Garden Club. Her love for reading shined bright during her many years as an employee of Eggleston Library at Hampden Sydney College. A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 27th at Westview Cemetery, Farmville, VA. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or your local animal shelter. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.