A weekend of perfect fall weather
This weekend will have perfect fall weather.
The first weekend of October will feature cool temperatures with highs in the 60s and plenty of sunshine today through Sunday.
The nighttime temperatures will be a little on the chilly side with lows in the low 40s.
The only thing that could have made this weekend any better is if there was high school football kicking off tonight. That will have to wait for another day.
Enjoy the sunshine today.
You Might Like
Art-On-The-Go offered by LCVA
Page Turners Art- On-The-Go (AOTG) invites the community to explore and create works of art inspired by children’s literature at... read more